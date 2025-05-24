Aap Ki Adalat: Sudhanshu Trivedi hits out at Rahul Gandhi, calls him 'Tees Maar Khan' Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader joins Rajat Sharma to answer a host of questions about India's Operation Sindoor and relations with Pakistan at Aap Ki Adalat, exclusively on India TV.

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha member and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him with a Hindi idiom, "Tees Maar Khan".

Responding to queries from Rajat Sharma in the iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Trivedi said "Tees Maar Khan" is used for those who boasts about their accomplishments, but in reality, it was only a pretension.

He reminded how nearly two years ago, Rahul Gandhi had described USA and UK as 'defenders of democracy' and had remarked that they were not interfering in India to 'save democracy'.

Trivedi described Rahul Gandhi's remark about "India's foreign policy has failed" as a "vaham" (misconception). He said there have been several precedents when all-party delegations were sent in the past to world capitals to muster support for India.

"In 1995, the then PM PV Narasimha Rao sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee as head of the delegation to Geneva when Pakistan brought a resolution against India. In the past, the opposition had always supported the government in times of national crisis", Trivedi said.