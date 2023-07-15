Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on India TV at 10 pm tonight

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the guest of the country’s famous television show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ on Saturday (July 15).

Khan, who is a scholar of Islam, will be in the dock tonight and answer the questions relating to Uniform Civil Code and questions relating to the issue.

During the show, he talked about the rumours surrounding the UCC.

Questions were asked about the concerns raised by some that the UCC will be introduced to harass Muslims. He was asked why scholars like him are voicing their support for the law commission's move. During the show, you will get the answers to all these questions.

The episode will be aired at 10 pm on India TV.

Will all religious rituals change if UCC is introduced?

Rajat Sharma questioned that many Ulemas are explaining to Muslims that if Uniform Civil Code comes, all the rituals and customs will change and that the community will be subjected to problems. Muslims will have to burn their deceased ones instead of burying them. If a law like UCC is implemented, then the rituals and customs of every religion will be destroyed. Arif Mohammad Khan replied in detail to this.

