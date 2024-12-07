Aap Ki Adalat: Raghav Chadha reveals why he was missing in action during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and film star Parineeti Chopra on Aap Ki Adalat

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who appeared on the popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat with his wife and star Parineeti Chopra where, talked about several topics including his personal life, politics and more. The show is hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. On the show, the Rajya Sabha MP revealed why he was not seen when former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in jail.

When India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked him why he was absent for 71 days when the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and sent to jail. In reply, the AAP MP said, "Let me tell you the truth. The fact is, I had a lecture scheduled at the London School of Economics in the first week of March. Then I had to undergo preventive eye surgery to fix some retina spots...After I recovered, I returned and spent the month of May campaigning for our party in Delhi and Punjab. By levelling false allegations against me, people were trying to end my 13-year-old political journey ...I can only say, 'Do not strive to make your presence felt, make your absence felt'."

Punjab is run by remote control but...: Raghav Chadha

On Rahul Gandhi's allegation that RC means Remote Control and RC means Raghav Chadha, and that he was running Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's government in Punjab through "remote control", Chadha replied: "I agree Punjab is run by remote control but that remote control is in the hands of the people. The people change the channels whenever they want, and at present this channel (AAP) will continue, God willing. My party has entrusted me with the work of helping my big brother Bhagwant Mann Ji as his adviser, and I am discharging my responsibility. With Bhagwant Mann Ji, I have a "pyaara rishta" (nice bonding). ..He was my first friend when he joined Aam Aadmi Party in 2014."

On Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema describing him as Punjab's Super CM, Raghav Chadha smiled and said: "I am Super Sewadar of Punjab, not a Super CM."