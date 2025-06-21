Aap Ki Adalat: 'No free lunch at White House, Pakistan must reveal deal', says Owaisi on Trump-Munir meet Aap Ki Adalat: The meeting underscores Trump's ongoing interest in global conflict resolution and his continued diplomatic engagement with South Asia, even as his administration considers responses to the worsening situation in the Middle East.

New Delhi:

The All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to the White House in United States. Replying to questions in India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, Owaisi raised strong objections and suspicions about Pakistan Army chief recent lunch meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

What deal was struck?- Owaisi asks Asim Munir

Responding to Rajat Sharma’s question on the high-profile lunch meet, Owaisi remarked that General Munir owed an explanation to the people of Pakistan. He questioned what understanding or agreement was reached behind closed doors during the White House meeting, especially in the context of regional tensions.

He’ll be forced to dance to America’s tune: Owaisi

In a sharp remark, Owaisi suggested that the US likely sought strategic favours from Munir. "He will be forced to dance, and they will make him dance," Owaisi said, implying that the Pakistan military may have agreed to serve American interests, possibly along the Iran-Pakistan border.

No free lunches in the White House

Owaisi emphasised that symbolic gestures such as a White House lunch are rarely without strings attached. He noted that, unlike Pakistan, India maintains strict control over its military infrastructure and does not allow foreign powers access to its bases.

Pakistan's strategic compromises under scrutiny

The remarks underscore broader concerns over Pakistan's military cooperation with the US and its lack of transparency. Owaisi highlighted the asymmetry between India’s sovereign defense policy and Pakistan’s dependence on foreign alliances, particularly with the United States.

Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Munir, credits him for peace efforts

Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday (June 18), lauding him for his role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan. The high-profile luncheon came amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran, prompting further speculation about broader strategic conversations.

"Wanted to Thank Him": Trump on Munir's Role

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trump stated, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it.” Trump was referring to Munir’s efforts in preventing a potential military escalation with India earlier this year, emphasising the significance of backchannel diplomacy.

Rare White House welcome for Pakistani Military Chief

South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman noted the importance of the event, remarking that while senior US officials routinely meet Pakistani army chiefs, it is rare for a US president to personally host one at the White House. Kugelman highlighted that the meeting’s significance goes beyond the Israel-Iran crisis, indicating broader strategic and geopolitical dimensions.