Aap Ki Adalat: Mary Kom says BJP wanted her to contest in 2022 Manipur polls, not her husband

Former Rajya Sabha MP and ex-boxer Mary Kom has revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted her to contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur and not her ex-husband Karong Onkholer Kom. Appearing in India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday, Mary Kom revealed the circumstances leading to her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for procuring a ticket for her ex-husband for the 2022 Manipur elections.

The boxing legend said she was told by BJP leaders that the saffron party wanted to give her a ticket and not to her husband. When Rajat Sharma pointed out that her ex-husband had alleged that it was she who wanted him to contest elections, Mary Kom called him a liar and said, "I do not like politics".

"Main leke nahin gayi. Usne force kiya mere ko. Usne force kiya ki Amit Shah Sir ke paas leke jao aur pati ke liye ticket maango. Main ek aur minister aur Kiren Rijiju Sir ke paas gayi. Ise kahaan lege nahin gayi. (I didn't take him. It was he who forced me. He forced me saying take me to Amit Shah Sir, and ask for a ticket for your husband. I also went to meet a minister and Kiren Rijiju Sir. I took him to meet so many others)," she said.

"Sabke saamne bolaa, Mary, aap ladhogey toh hum ticket dega. (They said in front of all, Mary, if you contest, we'll give you a ticket)," she added.

When Rajat Sharma asked if this was told to her by Amit Shah, Mary Kom denied and said that she has no interest in politics.

"Amit Sir ne nahin bola, ek minister hain (Bhupinder Yadav), shayad usne bola, mere pati ke saamne bola. Ticket nahin mila. Woh ladha. Mera interest politics mein nahin hai. Usne ye allegation bhi lagaya ki main greedy hoon. Maine 5-6 crore rupees account se de diya support ke liye. I didn't want to give him that much money either. Maine aankh bandh karke support kiya (Amit Sir didn't say this. A minister, probably Bhupender Yadav, said this in front of my husband. He didn't get the ticket. I had no interest in politics. He has alleged that I'm greedy. I have Rs 5-6 crore from my account in his support. I extended him support blindly)," she said in her remarks at 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

