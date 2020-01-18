Muslims are being misled on NRC-CAA in order to create fear: Manoj Tiwari on Aap Ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV Muslims are being misguided by linking NRC to CAA in order to create fear: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are nothing but a conspiracy hatched by the Opposition party with an intention to mislead people. In conversation with India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma show Aap Ki Adalat, Tiwari also insists that rumours are being spread about National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Muslims are being misguided by a particular section, which is injecting poison of hatred in their minds… NRC is being deliberately added to CAA to strike fear in the minds of Muslims. There is no plan yet for implementing NRC and the draft is yet to be prepared," he said.

Dismissed fears that the Citizenship Act was linked to the National Register of Citizens, Tiwari said "There is no NRC now".

When questioned on the allegation made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as to what was the hurry in bringing CAA when the country is going through unemployment and economic slowdown, Tiwari asked as to what is wrong in CAA when it gives citizenship to people who are facing religious persecution.

'Tiwari claimed that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh had been put into "hysteria" over Citizenship Act. He emphasised that the Citizenship Act was not against any Indian citizens of any religion, but aimed to help those who had come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

