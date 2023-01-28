Aap Ki Adalat | Lawyers who speak better English in courts get lucrative fees, says Kiren Rijiju

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Law minister Kiren Rijiju

Aap Ki Adala t | Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said, the Chief Justice of India has set up a committee under Justice Abhay Oka to carry out the translation of apex court judgements into four Indian languages, (Hindi, Gujarati, Odia and Tamil). The law minister appeared on Aap Ki Adalat and faced tough questions from India TV Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma.

"We are providing a vocabulary data bank from Indian languages for common words in legal usage, and also providing translation arrangements, he said."

ALSO READ: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals his Salman-Bollywood connections in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

He went on to say that lawyers who speak better English in courts get lucrative fees. "Please don't take it otherwise. The fact is that lawyers who speak better English in courts command lucrative fees. Some of them get up to Rs 20 to Rs 40 lakhs. Those who speak less English get lower fees. That's why I am insisting why can't lawyers argue in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi in high courts...All the lawyers will get work if hearings are done in regional languages."

On huge pendency of cases

The Law Minister agreed that there are nearly 4.9 crore cases pending from lower courts to the apex court. "We are trying to use technology, apart from alternate methods, like alternative dispute resolution through village-level arbitration or conciliation in family matters. Given the support that we are getting from the Prime Minister and a pro-active judiciary, we will surely lower the number of pending cases. But please understand one thing. A judge on average disposes 100 cases a day, but daily 200 new cases are registered," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Secret reports on appointment of judges mustn't be put in public domain', says Rijiju

Latest India News