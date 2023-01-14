Aap Ki Adalat: 'Unlikely that Nitish will get that kind of respect anywhere which he got from BJP', says Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav

JP Nadda in Aap Ki Adalat : BJP president JP Nadda took a swipe at JD (U) president Nitish Kumar and his collaboration with the RJD after snapping ties with his party. JP Nadda who appeared on the country's most popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday where he faced the tough questions of India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma said that the respect that Nitish Kumar got from BJP party was unmatched.

The BJP chief said, "He started fearing even his shadow. The respect that Nitish Kumar got from our party, he will never get from any other party. We gave him full support for the progress of Bihar. Today, everybody knows the situation in Bihar. ..Today we have the strength to contest elections on our own in Bihar. We will also take our allies with us."

Rajat Sharma: Will you break the JD(U)?

Things don't happen like this. If somebody wants to come to us by leaving his family, we cannot stop them. If we feel that they are a useful part of society and contribute in conveying our political ideology strongly, we will definitely take them in our party. We do not break other parties. If somebody cannot hold his family together, what can be done?"

Rajat Sharma: Is it not a fact that 19 parties left the NDA in the last 8 years?

Nadda: Some leave because they have an agenda, some have a family agenda, those who do not fit in the work frame, leave. But we did not leave anybody.

Rajat Sharma: I have your statement with me. You said, all the parties will wind up one day and only BJP will be left. Are you not finishing off all parties?

Nadda: First, one must understand why national parties are narrowing down, and why BJP has become the only national party. Despite being a national party, Congress never understood regional aspirations. Congress ruled Tamil Nadu, but 60 years ago, a regional party defeated Congress. Since then, there has been no change. Congress used to rule Andhra Pradesh. After its split, Congress lost both Andhra and Telangana. In Bengal, Congress is out of power since 30 years."

"In UP, Congress ruled for decades, and regional parties like SP, BSP took over. Regional parties became family-ruled parties, and because they are so, I believe them to be unscientific, because such parties cannot sustain in India for long. They will lose their existence gradually because of family infighting...When we fight regional parties in Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, we know these are family-ruled parties, and their decline is certain. The people of India will reject 'pariwaarwadi' (dynastic) parties surely....But I do not want their extinction. We want healthy competition, but I find these regional parties have set small goals. How can they compete with our party's bigger goals? Only the party that has an ideological base, that understands economic issues, will progress further. "

