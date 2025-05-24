Aap Ki Adalat: Cessation of firing is an operational break, like a TV commercial, says Sudhanshu Trivedi Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader joins Rajat Sharma to answer a host of questions about India's Operation Sindoor and relations with Pakistan at Aap Ki Adalat, exclusively on India TV.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi today said, it would be incorrect to call the present pause in India-Pakistan conflict a "ceasefire". "It is not Yuddhaviraam, it is Alpaviraam. It is an operational break, like a commercial break in television", he said.

Trivedi was replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in the iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat' telecast tonight on India TV. Asked what India would do if Pakistan carries out another terror attack, Trivedi said, "Our Prime Minister has made it clear that any further act of terror shall be considered an act of war".

The BJP spokesperson lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him with a Hindi idiom, "Tees Maar Khan". Trivedi said, Tees Maar Khan is used for those who boast about his accomplishments, but in reality, it was only a pretension. He reminded how nearly two years ago, Rahul Gandhi had described USA and UK as 'defenders of democracy' and had remarked that they were not interfering in India to 'save democracy'.

Trivedi described Rahul Gandhi's remark about "India's foreign policy has failed" as a "vaham" (misconception). He said, there have been several precedents when all-party delegations were sent in the past to world capitals to muster support for India. "In 1995, the then PM PV Narasimha Rao sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee as head of the delegation to Geneva when Pakistan brought a resolution against India. In the past, the opposition had always supported the government in times of national crisis", Trivedi said.

"After the 1962 Sino-Indian war, RSS volunteers took part in the 1963 Republic Day parade in Delhi. They also joined the Republic Day parade after the 1965 Indo-Pak war. In 1971, Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi when India won the Bangladesh war and in 2013, when the then Pak PM Nawaz Sharif made objectionable remark (dehaati aurat) against our PM Dr Manmohan Singh, it was Gujarat CM Narendra Modi who said, Who is Nawaz Sharif to make such a remark about the PM who leads 125 crore Indians", Trivedi said.

Trivedi said, "Atalji never described Indira ji as Goddess Durga during the 1971 war, but in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, it was Atalji who explained that though he never used the word Durga, Durga never left him alone". (Durga Ne Peechha Hi Nahin Chhoda).

On Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the BJP spokesperson said, "Already we have removed in 2019, the two flags that were being used in Kashmir. Those who partitioned our nation by resorting to Direct Action, shall one day see PoK joining Jammu and Kashmir through our Direct Action". He did not elaborate.

Trivedi said, "It is sad that Pakistani media and television are peddling lies based on the posts of many of our social influencers, including our YouTubers and some of our politicians. These are being used even in their army press briefings and dossiers."

The BJP spokesperson described as "condemnable" the remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah about Indian Army spokesperson Col. Sofia Qureshi. Trivedi said, "Our party has taken a serious view of this, he has tendered apology, and we will accept any direction given by the court".

Trivedi however pointed out that during Congress rule, both Intelligence Bureau and CBI had named Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat as terrorist, but she was described as a 'daughter' (beti) by a Congress leader. "Congress is raising the latest issue about Col Qureshi to hide its past sins. BJP and every Indian honours the dedication and valour of Col. Sofia Qureshi and her family who served the army", the BJP spokesperson said.

