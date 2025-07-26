Aap Ki Adalat: 'I told Rekha Gupta and Fadnavis, one day you will become CMs', says Smriti Irani Aap Ki Adalat: Responding to questions from Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV Rajat Sharma, BJP leader Smriti Irani recalled the time when she worked with the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a party worker years ago.

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister and actor Smriti Irani has admitted that she had once told both Rekha Gupta and Devendra Fadnavis that they would one day become chief ministers. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in the 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, Smriti Irani revealed, "For 15 years, I worked with Rekha as a karyakarta. She never said she wanted any post. She was only serious about how to conduct any programme. I had been working with BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanithi Srinivasan since 2007. For one month, I was after Vanithi to give Rekha some post. One day, I told her, 'Rekha will one day become chief minister.' Rekha said, 'Didi, kya bol rahi ho?' I told Vanithi, give her the post. On the day Rekha took oath (as CM), she said, 'Didi, will you come?' My work as Didi was over.

On predicting the CM post for Fadnavis, Smriti Irani said, "It just came out of my mouth. Devendra and I were on a flight. We were 27-28 years of age. In those days, Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde Ji, Nitin Gadkari Ji were big leaders in Maharashtra. In sabka dabdabaa humne dekhaa (we have all seen their clout). We worked under their leadership. When I told Devendra, you will one day become chief minister, Devendra said, "Pagal hai kya? We are working in the shadow of such big leaders." I replied, "Kya pataa, banaa toh?" This is the feeling which we in the BJP have towards each other."

Congress will remain in opposition for 15 years

On Congress wishing her "Good Luck" on the X handle after it was announced that Smriti Irani will work in "Kyunki Saas Bhi...2," the actor-cum-leader replied, "There was a time when Congress used to ask, "Who is Smriti?", and today on their official handle, they are forced to wish me "Good Luck." Think about the jazbaa (passion) of that woman from India."

Rajat Sharma: And somebody wrote, "Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaye"?

Smriti Irani: "I don't know who they are calling buddhu. If Congress intellectuals feel a person having 25 years of experience in media, TV, and politics, who grows up from the grassroots level and shines bright after surmounting difficulties, is a buddhu, toh main buddhu hi sahi (Let me be a buddhu). I have seen this country and society from the grassroots to the top level. If people in the Congress, who are women coming from lower-class families, feel I am a fool (bewaqoof), let them think so. Maybe Congress will live in opposition for the next 15 years."

Rajat Sharma: Maybe Congress felt, since Smriti lost in Amethi, her political career is now over?

Smriti Irani: I had lost in Amethi in 2014. Probably, they forgot my defeat at that time. I lost from Delhi's Chandni Chowk in 2004. Just imagine, if I had won the Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk in 2004, would I have become Smriti Irani, who is now sitting today in Aap Ki Adalat? Meri kismat hamesha jeet ne nahin likhi hai. Kai baar maine apni haar se bhi apni kismat ko naye andaaz me likha hai. (It is not victory that wrote my fate; several times I wrote my fate with defeat in my own manner)."

Rajat Sharma: But there is confusion among your party workers. They are saying, Abhi na jaao chhod kar, abhi toh dil bhara nahin?

Smriti Irani: "Meri party mein confusion nahin hai, confidence hai. Smriti Irani ko lekar. Whenever challenges arise before our society and nation, whenever a chance arises through our party to serve the nation, and whenever they tell Smriti, she will fulfil her responsibility."

Nitin Gadkari thought I was a 'Budhiya'

Smriti Irani revealed how senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari once thought she was a 'Budhiya' (old woman) by watching the 'Kyunki Saas...' serial in 2003 and asked BJP leaders in Maharashtra why she was made vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

Smriti Irani said, "In 2003, I was made vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha. The other vice-president was Devendra Fadnavis, who is now Maharashtra chief minister. Sujitsingh Thakur from Parbhani was our president, and there were two general secretaries, who are MLCs today. Nitin Ji called these leaders from Maharashtra and said, "Kya tumhara dimaag kharab ho gaya hai. Us budhi aurat ko tumne Yuva Morcha me padadhikari banaya hai?" Are you out of your mind? You made an old woman office-bearer of Yuva Morcha? Then, all these leaders told Nitin Ji, she is an actor doing the role of Tulsi, aged 60 years. Smriti is only 25 years old. Then Nitin Ji said, 'Okay, otherwise why should 60-year-old people be in Yuva Morcha'?"

On Rahul Gandhi

Asked about the future political prospects of Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani replied, "Neither am I Rahul Gandhi, nor am I a fortune teller. For that, Rajat Ji will have to call Rahul Gandhi in Aap Ki Adalat. The difference is that, if you hail from a privileged background, you can afford failures. If you are not from a privileged background, you will have to reinvent yourself and make yourself relevant again and again. If you do not reinvent or make yourself relevant either in politics or media or society or any profession, you become redundant. There is no such burden on Rahul Gandhi as far as redundancy is concerned. Only his name is sufficient for him. For people like us, every day is a struggle. Every day we have to go out in search of new heights."

Role of 'Tulsi'

Asked whether her image as Tulsi helped her in politics, Smriti Irani replied, "Bilkul nahin. Nuksan hua. (Not at all; I faced loss), because when I entered politics, there was this image of actors that they are not serious about legislature and they do not know how to get laws passed. If they are in any ministry, they do not carry out their responsibility seriously, they do not give time, do not meet people, and do not work for the poor."

Rajat Sharma: I am asking you because whenever Hema Malini, as an MP and star campaigner, goes to public meetings, people press her to recite the "Chal Dhanno" dialogue from Sholay, and then she says, "Chal Dhanno, aaj teri Basanti ki izzat ka sawaal hai." Did people ever ask you to recite Tulsi's dialogues?

Smriti Irani: "TV mein kabhi meri izzat ka sawaal utha nahin (the question of my izzat never rose in TV). But Hema Ji's entire career as an actor is known for iconic dialogues and iconic films. Even today it is seen in that context, because she left an indelible imprint on the cultural map of India. I had no such iconic dialogue in my serial."

'Kyunki...' second edition

Asked whether the same characters that were in the first edition of KSBKBT-1 will reappear this time (from July 29), Smriti Irani replied, "For that, you will have to bring Ektaa Kapoor here in Adalat. But it is a fact that my life during the last 25 years has been social, and I want today's generation and their issues to be raised. How we are in conflict with today's generation, how differences arise in homes, what youngsters feel when they say, Mummy and Papa do not know what's trending on Instagram and Snapchat, and the concerns and fears of parents, generations older than us, saying how today's children realise how tough life is. So it will be a confluence, a conflict between three generations (in the second edition). I think when the audience watches, they'll surely like it."