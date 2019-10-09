Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls, Manohar Lal Khattar will be in Aap Ki Adalat

On India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, Manohar Lal Khattar exuded confidence of taking over the Chief Minister's chair in the upcoming years.

New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2019 16:57 IST
Manohar Lal Khattar on Aap Ki Adalat

Ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat. In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the show, Khattar exuded confidence of taking over the Chief Minister's chair in the upcoming years. 

Khattar's response came as he responded to Rajat Sharma's question on being elected as the chief minister of the state. 

Further, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma joked on the chief minister's insight and said Khattar befriended Narendra Modi before he was elected as the Prime Minister of the country. 

Aap Ki Adalat will be telecast on Saturday (October 12) at 10 pm on India TV.

Watch Manohar Lal Khattar on Aap Ki Adalat:

 

 

