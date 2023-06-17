Aap Ki Adalat | Let Rahul Gandhi run his own party first: CM Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat | Let Rahul Gandhi Ji run his own party first: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launcahed an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said, that Rahul should ensure that his government is not run by remote control.

Mann's latest remark comes during India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat.

"Let Rahul Gandhi Ji run his own party first. In the national capital, the oldest national party Congress had how many MLAs since 2015? Zero. How many MPs? Zero. How many Rajya Sabha members? Zero. Even in the locality where Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi stay, where all Congress, BJP leaders have their homes, who is the MLA? Arvind Kejriwal. What does it mean? Even Rahul Gandhi's servants and gardeners vote for us. Please tell him, to run his own party first," said Punjab CM.

Mann answered a lot of questions about his personal life including his second marriage, his drinking, the murder of singer Siddhu Moosewala, the use of drugs in Punjab, the rise of separatist Khalistani elements, and a lot of other things.

Mann rose to prominence in Punjab as a seasoned comedian, and after becoming active in politics, his popularity increased.

Meanwhile, Mann also spoke on popular singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder and said, "Moosewala was like my younger brother. He was an artiste, a big one. He had even crossed the language barrier. The day that incident happened, there were two gunmen at his home, whom he did not take with him. He had a specially made bulletproof vehicle, which he did not take. The reason is not only this. Every death is sad for us. We arrested 29 gangsters, three were killed in encounter, nearly 3,000 page chargesheet was filed. On our part, we are not trying to protect anybody who provide political asylum (patronage) to gangsters. We are with the people of Punjab. Who patronized the killers? They belonged to other parties. Now those mafias are no more. All the mafias are gone, sand mafia, land mafia, transport mafia. Everything is over. That's why they shower abuses at me, because I don't have to earn money from them."

