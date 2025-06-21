Aap Ki Adalat: Asaduddin Owaisi takes the stand to speak on Operation Sindoor, Pak | Watch tonight on India TV Aap Ki Adalat: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be seen answering sharp questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma from the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat.

New Delhi:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, regarded as one of the most prominent and outspoken voices in Indian politics, will take the hot seat to answer tough questions posed by India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma during Saturday's episode of the famed Aap Ki Adalat show.

Owaisi's firm stance on national issues, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor', has further strengthened his credibility on global platforms. He also led an Indian delegation to visit multiple countries as part of India's anti-terror outreach to expose Pakistan's harbouring and instigating terror activities.

Known for making headlines with his bold statements, Owaisi will feature in the episode, which airs tonight at 10 PM.

During the episode, Owaisi is expected to speak on a range of issues, from 'Operation Sindoor' to the meeting between former US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir.

About Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi was born on 13 May 1969 in Hyderabad to Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and Najmunnissa Begum. He hails from a well-known political family. His grandfather Abdul Wahed Owaisi re-established the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen as the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on 18 September 1957.

His father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, was elected as an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1962 and later as a Member of Parliament in 1984. Asaduddin Owaisi himself has been consistently elected as the MP from Hyderabad since 2004.

Backed by this strong political lineage, Owaisi will be seen responding candidly to Rajat Sharma's probing questions on Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: A record breaking TV show

Aap Ki Adalat has hosted nearly 200 renowned personalities over the years. The show’s videos have collectively garnered over 1.75 billion views on digital platforms, making it one of the most-watched news shows globally.

More than 1,100 episodes have been broadcast on television, and it remains a highly viewed programme on YouTube. It is also the only platform where Bollywood's three megastars - Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan appeared together.