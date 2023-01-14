Aap Ki Adalat: Who takes Kejriwal's remarks seriously?, says BJP chief Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

JP Nadda in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP president JP Nadda took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the AAP leader has no credibility. JP Nadda who appeared on the country's most popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' where he faced the tough questions of India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma rejected all claims by the AAP leader where he had claimed that 'the BJP had 'bought' 277 MLAs at Rs 20 crore each.

During the conversation when Rajat Sharma asked about Kejriwal's allegation that BJP got 277 MLAs to defect till now, and if each MLA takes Rs 20 crore, it comes to Rs 5,500 crore, Nadda nonchalantly said, "Who takes Kejriwal's remarks seriously? For the first time, in India, I have seen a leader carrying a placard saying 'Main kattar Imaandaar hoon' (I am truly honest). Recently in Gujarat, he showed a paper at a public meeting and claimed that the Intelligence Bureau in its report has predicted an AAP government in that state. I am now asking him, to at least show me that piece of paper, but he is unwilling to reply. One becomes a leader on the basis of credibility, not on the basis of one-day activity."

When asked if the BJP did try to buy AAP MLAs in Delhi, Nadda said, "What is his credibility? He had earlier vowed never to contest elections, never to form a party, not to give tickets to criminals. Now one minister is in jail, and the rest are out on bail. Moreover, they even asked a rape accused to become a therapist to give massage to their minister Satyender Jain. They should be ashamed."

Nadda also hit at Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who had claimed that BJP had offered him to quit AAP and in return, all ED and CBI cases will be closed. To this Nadda said, "That is out of the question. There is no question of taking such 'kattar' corrupt people in our party. "

