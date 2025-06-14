Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan says names of children were decided by his wives, dismisses 'Love Jihad' allegations Aap Ki Adalat: When Rajat Sharma pointed out that trolls were accusing Aamir Khan of marrying women with names of Indian goddesses—Reena, Kiran, and now reportedly Gauri—while giving his children names like Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Khan, Aamir responded with a touch of wit and clarity.

New Delhi:

While speaking to Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, in the iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan addressed ongoing social media controversies surrounding the names of his children and allegations of 'Love Jihad.' The actor provided heartfelt explanations while emphasising the importance of mutual respect and humanity in relationships.

Children were named by their mothers, not me: Aamir Khan

When asked about the criticism that his children's names—Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Khan—do not reflect Hindu traditions despite his former wives being Reena, Kiran, and now Gauri (names associated with Indian goddesses), Aamir responded with clarity and humour.

“Let me first clarify: the children were named by my wives. I did not interfere. You are a husband—you’ll agree that husbands have no say; the wife decides the name,” Aamir said.

He explained, Junaid and Ira were named by Reena Dutta. The name Ira is derived from Irawati, a Hindu name, and was chosen from Menaka Gandhi’s book on Hindu names.

Azad was named in honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a freedom fighter closely connected to Aamir’s family. “Azad is not exclusively a Muslim name. It is also the name of the revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad,” he noted, highlighting the shared national heritage the name symbolises.

On 'Love Jihad': "It's About Humanity, Not Religion"

When confronted with trolling over accusations of promoting “Love Jihad,” especially in the context of his film PK, Aamir Khan firmly dismissed the claim.

“Arrey baap re!” he exclaimed in disbelief.

He clarified, “Whenever two people from different religions fall in love, it is love. Every time, it is not ‘Love Jihad’. It is called Insaniyat—humanity. It is above religion.”

To underscore his point, Aamir cited examples from his own family-

His sister Nikhat married Santosh Hegde, a Hindu.

Another sister, Farhat, married Rajiv Dutta, also a Hindu.

His daughter, Ira Khan, recently married Nupur Shikhare, a Hindu man.

“These are relationships built on love and mutual respect,” Aamir said. “Love is the biggest thing on earth.”

A call for understanding

By addressing these controversies with grace and facts, Aamir Khan emphasised the values of tolerance, unity, and personal choice. His message was clear- real love transcends religious and social boundaries.