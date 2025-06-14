Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan gets candid on patriotism, films and more; watch tonight at 10 pm on India TV Aap Ki Adalat: In this episode, Aamir Khan answers questions he has long avoided in public. Why did he visit Turkey? Has he shown disrespect towards Hindu deities in his films? Viewers will find answers to these and many more controversial questions in the show.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be the guest on tonight's episode of India's iconic television show Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by veteran journalist Rajat Sharma. Known for being both a successful actor and a filmmaker, Aamir Khan faced a series of pointed questions from Sharma, ranging from his silence on national issues to controversies surrounding his films.

Aamir Khan on patriotism and ‘Operation Sindoor’

During the interview, Sharma questioned Aamir about his silence on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and asked whether Khan truly loves the country. He also raised the issue of Aamir not speaking about *Operation Sindoor*, a military action that drew nationwide attention. Aamir responded candidly, addressing each query directly. Viewers can watch the full conversation unfold tonight at 10 PM on India TV.

Why Aamir Khan stood his ground on naming Pakistan in films

Aamir shared an interesting anecdote from the time he made Sarfarosh. He revealed that there was once an unofficial rule in Indian cinema prohibiting the mention of Pakistan and its intelligence agency, ISI.

Filmmakers were instructed by the censor board to refer to Pakistan as a "neighbouring country" without naming it directly. Aamir said he was asked to avoid naming ISI in *Sarfarosh*, but he stood firm on including it. What followed is something he discusses in detail in this new episode.

In another striking revelation, Aamir disclosed that the Pakistan censor board demanded the removal of India's national flag and anthem from his film Dangal to release it in their country. He explains how he dealt with this situation, shedding light on the challenges of releasing Indian films across the border. This, along with many other behind-the-scenes stories, will be shared in the episode.

Addressing religious controversies and his trip to Turkey

The episode also touches on sensitive issues often raised against Aamir, such as accusations of disrespecting Hindu deities in his films and his controversial trip to Turkey. Aamir, who has often avoided public discussions on these matters, answers these questions openly on the show.

About Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat has hosted over 200 prominent personalities over the years. On digital platforms, the show has surpassed 1.72 billion views, making it one of the most-watched news shows globally. With over 1,100 episodes aired, it holds the distinction of being the only platform where Bollywood’s three Khans—Aamir, Salman, and Shah Rukh—have appeared together.

Tonight’s episode promises to be one of the most revealing interviews of Aamir Khan, as he confronts the questions he has long remained silent about.