New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for their sit-in protest near the PM's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday, July 21. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi were the leading faces of the protest, which was in support of the Cockroach Janata Party and their demand to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was among the AAP leaders who criticised the Congress' protest. "To weaken the CJP's dharna, Modi ji has seated Rahul Gandhi on a dharna at his residence," Singh wrote on X.

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj also hit out

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hit out at the Congress party after being "allowed to protest outside the PM's residence. "This is amazing! CJP and Sonam Wangchuk: One-month protest at Jantar Mantar. Modi govt refuses to talk to them. Rahul Gandhi: Allowed to protest outside PM residence. In one hour, Modi Govt starts dialogue. Wah! Kya jugalbandi hai!" she wrote in a social media post.

She also called Congress and BJP "one unit in another post. "Also very interesting: the same Delhi Police that was not allowing CJP to move even 100 metres towards Parliament, allowed Rahul Gandhi to reach right outside PM Residence! Do we need any more evidence that Congress-BJP is one unit?" she wrote in a separate post.

Senior leader of the AAP, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also called out Rahul for his protest near the PM's residence. "Mr Rahul Gandhi does not want to be at Jantar Mantar. He wants people to join his 100 people protest," he said in a video.

Congress hits back at AAP

Meanwhile, former National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, hit back at the AAP, saying that Arvind Kejriwal's party's "duet" with the BJP "has failed". "You must have faced a lot of trouble. We can understand. Your ongoing duet with the BJP has failed, that's why...?" he wrote to one of Atishi's posts. He also replied to Singh over his post. "Why is smoke coming out of you? Did Malviya write this Tweet or Chadda?" Srinivas wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ragini Nayak also hit out at the AAP. "As soon as Rahul Gandhi ji demanded the resignation of ‘Narendra Modi’ - the ‘AAPians’ showed their true colours! Those who eat RSS's halwa-puri in the name of India Against Corruption, don't preach to others!" she wrote in a post.

Amit Malviya calls out Congress, AAP for "squabbling over credit"

Meanwhile, BJP's National Information & Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya called out both Congress and AAP for "squabbling over credit". "It is quite obvious that the sponsored protests were never about students. No affected student was given a platform. Opposition politicians frequented Jantar Mantar in search of political relevance, and now we see Congress and AAP squabbling over credit. No one other than the BJP stands for students," he wrote on social media.

ALSO READ | Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya sacked CJP over slew of controversial moves; know inside story