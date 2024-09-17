Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
AAP demands Swati Maliwal's resignation over her remarks on Atishi

Within an hour of the announcement of Atishi's name as the next Delhi Chief Minister, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal termed it a sad day for Delhi and added that 'it is also a matter of national security.'

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 14:55 IST
AAP MP Swati Maliwal
Image Source : PTI AAP MP Swati Maliwal

In a scathing attack on Swati Maliwal, who criticised Atishi's appointment as Delhi Chief Minister, the party demanded the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP. Maliwal remarked that Atishi is merely a 'dummy CM,' but stressed that the matter is related to national security.

"Swati Maliwal takes the Rajya Sabha ticket from AAP but takes the script to react from BJP. If she has even a little shame, she should resign as a Rajya Sabha MP and choose the path to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket," said senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey.

Terming it a sad day for Delhi, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP claimed that Atishi's parents had tried to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being handed. "Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from being hanged is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi. His parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru," said Maliwal.

Atishi, who currently holds several portfolios in the Delhi government, said only a party like Aam Aadmi Party would have given a "first-time politician" like her such responsibilities. The Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators, to which all MLAs unanimously agreed.

