The revival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections has triggered a political confrontation in the state, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress launching sharp attacks on the former allies. Both parties have questioned the timing and political motives behind the reunion, bringing the contentious farm laws and the 2020-21 farmers' protests back into the political debate.

The BJP and SAD announced their decision to revive their alliance on Tuesday, ending a separation that began in September 2020. The development marks a key realignment in Punjab politics, where the two parties governed together for a decade between 2007 and 2017. Reacting to the announcement, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of repeatedly changing political partners in pursuit of power. He said the alliance between the two parties had witnessed several break-ups and reunions, but maintained that AAP's political commitment was towards the people of Punjab.

"Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," Kejriwal said. He also defended the performance of the Bhagwant Mann-led government, claiming that AAP had been working to resolve problems that had affected Punjab for decades. Kejriwal said voters had seen the government's work over the past five years and would judge the parties on their performance.

Kejriwal brings up farmers' protest, sacrilege and drug menace

Taking aim at the SAD and BJP, Kejriwal recalled the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws and alleged that the people of Punjab had not forgotten the deaths of more than 700 farmers during the protests. He also raised the issue of sacrilege incidents reported during the SAD government's tenure and accused the previous regime of allowing the drug problem to grow in the state.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh also dismissed the electoral significance of the renewed alliance, suggesting that the coming together of the two parties would not strengthen their political position. Comparing the BJP and SAD to two zeroes that would still add up to zero, he said AAP was the only party in the country seeking votes on the basis of its governance record. He maintained that people should support the party if they were satisfied with its work.

Kejriwal also greeted people on the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev. He said the teachings and life of the first Sikh Guru continued to offer guidance to people during difficult times. "His life itself was a message for the entire world. We must follow the path shown by him. Whenever we face difficulties, his life and struggles offer us solutions," he added.

Congress accuses Badal family of misleading Punjab voters

The Congress also launched a strong attack on the BJP-SAD reunion, questioning the political credibility of the two parties and accusing them of maintaining closer ties than they publicly acknowledged after their separation. Congress MP and Punjab party leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the alliance announcement was expected and alleged that SAD leaders had misled people by projecting themselves as opponents of the BJP while continuing to support it on important legislative matters.

"The day I was waiting for, has finally arrived. Today, on the occasion of Prakash Purab, they are getting exposed. For the past few years, Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal have been fooling the public. They used to stand with the BJP whenever it came to voting on specific laws, and then return to Punjab and claim that they were opposed to the BJP," Warring said.

Congress MLA and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also termed the reunion a political exercise that had been in the making for a long time. He asserted that the Congress would take on both parties in the next Assembly elections. "This drama has been going on for a long time now. They have always remained together. However, we, the Congress party, will surely defeat them," Ashu said.

Sukhpal Khaira says alliance could trigger negative reaction

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned the rationale behind the renewed partnership, arguing that the alliance could invite public resentment rather than strengthen the BJP and SAD electorally. He pointed out that the two parties had separated in 2020-21 amid widespread opposition to the three farm laws and said the circumstances that led to their split could continue to influence voters.

"I don't think this will affect Punjab politics in any way. There will only be a negative reaction to this alliance in Punjab. Why did they break the alliance in 2020-21? It was because of the farmers' protest against the three black laws. Due to pressure from the people of the state, Harsimrat Kaur had to resign as a Minister. And now, they are once again going to form an alliance," Khaira said. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh also criticised the reunion, describing the BJP and SAD as "fraudulent" and accusing them of pursuing "opportunistic politics". He termed the alliance a betrayal of the people of Punjab.

Why did the BJP and SAD split in 2020?

The BJP and SAD were long-standing political partners in Punjab and jointly governed the state from 2007 to 2017. However, their alliance collapsed in September 2020 after the Centre introduced three controversial farm laws.

The SAD withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the legislation. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was then a Union minister, also resigned from the Union Cabinet over the issue. The farm laws were subsequently repealed following prolonged farmers' protests across the country.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

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