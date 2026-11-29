Chandigarh:

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, its Chamkaur Sahib MLA, Charanjit Singh, who defeated former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly elections, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Charanjit Singh denied ticket for Punjab polls

After the AAP denied him a ticket, Singh, who had emerged as a giant slayer after defeating former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly polls, had said that he would contest the elections at any cost.

The AAP has fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi, former Punjab BSP president and former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission, from Chamkaur Sahib.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly elections from the Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Following the announcement, Charanjit Singh expressed displeasure over the party's decision to ignore him and asserted that he will contest the poll at any cost. "I am doing my job as an MLA honestly and there is no allegation or any corruption charge against me.

But why has the party done this," he asked.

"I never asked the party to give any ministerial position or anything else," he told PTI.

Charanjit Singh defeated Charanjit Singh Channi

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Charanjit Singh had sprung a major political surprise by defeating the then Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Charanjit Singh, who contested on an AAP ticket, secured 70,248 votes, while Channi received 62,306 votes. The AAP leader won the seat by a margin of 7,942 votes, bringing him into the spotlight in Punjab's political landscape.

BJP and Akali Dal alliance

The BJP and SAD announced their decision to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal were present.

The reunion ends a six-year break in the partnership. The two parties had ended their 24-year alliance in September 2020 after the SAD withdrew from the NDA in protest against the Centre's three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

The BJP-SAD alliance will now seek to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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