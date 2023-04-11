AAP becomes 'national'; chief Arvind Kejriwal to address party workers shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the latest entrant to the national parties list, is in a jubilation mood. The Aam Aadmi Party, which was formed in November 2012, got national party status in just 10 years. The party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, and has five MLAs in the Gujarat assembly and two in the Goa Assembly.

According to reports, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address a presser today to congratulate the party workers, whom he credited the recognition.

The national party status comes as a boost for AAP as it is gearing up to contest assembly polls in Karnataka next month and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. It will also give a boost to the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP's recognition as a national party comes after the Karnataka High Court last week directed the Election Commission to consider the representation made by the party in this regard as per law and take a decision by April 13.

Latest India News