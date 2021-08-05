Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attend UT's New Film Policy launch event

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Aamir Khan, film director Rajkumar Hirani, and other dignitaries attend J&K's New Film Policy launch event in Srinagar.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Aamir Khan, film director Rajkumar Hirani, and other dignitaries attended the Union Territories New Film Policy launch event in Srinagar.

On Saturday, Aamir Khan met Manoj Sinha and discussed about making the Union territory a "favourite" film shooting destination. Khan called on the lieutenant governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan.

"Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination," the L-G tweeted.

The actor also visited the Amar Singh college on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chadha. Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.

The policy will assist filmmakers scout for locations, local talent and facilities besides obtaining the required clearances, an official spokesman said.

Policy lays thrust on harnessing local talent

“The policy lays thrust on harnessing the local talent in the field of movie-making in Jammu and Kashmir and creation of employment opportunities for the youth in the field,” the spokesman said.

For this, a complete database of available local talent is being prepared for hosting on a website for enabling the film-makers interested in shooting their film in the UT to utilise their services, he said, asking the local talent to fill in their details before July 10.

“Since every film production is the meeting place for creative artists in the field of dance, film fashion, acting, choreography and advertisement, it will open new avenues of employment for the youth of J-K,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said there is also a requirement of people adept in cinematic tools like camera, editing, sound recording, set designing and lighting.

(With inputs from agencies)

