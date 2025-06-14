Aamir Khan in Aap Ki Adalat: Refused to release Dangal in Pak after they asked to remove flag, national anthem Aap Ki Adalat: Aamir Khan said that Turkey has acted wrongly, and every Indian feels hurt by it. He emphasised that during the devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023, it was the Indian government that promptly extended humanitarian aid, being among the first to offer relief.

New Delhi:

Superstar Aamir Khan has, for the first time, revealed on India TV how Pakistan's Censor Board wanted Disney, the producers of Dangal, to remove scenes of the Indian flag and national anthem from the 2016 movie, but he refused to let the movie be released in Pakistan.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in the iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir Khan said, "Disney, the producers of Dangal, told me that Pakistani censors have told them to remove the scenes of our national tricolour fluttering and our national anthem being sung when Geeta Phogat won the match. They said, 'Remove those two scenes, otherwise we won't allow its release.' I did not take a second to tell the Disney people not to release the movie in Pakistan. I did not need more than a second to decide. When the producers said their business would be affected, I told them, 'If anybody tells me to remove the Indian flag and national anthem, I will tell them I have no interest in such business. Mujhe woh dhandha chahiye hi nahin (I don't want such business)."

Rajat Sharma: "Your movie Dangal made the largest earnings from China?".

Aamir Khan: "No, no, the largest earning was from India. In China, two of my films did well, Secret Superstar and Dangal."

Rajat Sharma: "In China, they consider you as a big star?"

Aamir Khan: "Yes, they like my films very much in China".

Rajat Sharma: "You don't look like a Chinese. Today people are asking, you went to Turkey, China also supported Pakistan, and you are a big star there?"

Aamir Khan: "Ab main kya karoon (What can I do)? When Dangal and Secret Superstar were released in China, we had no problems with China. We had friendship with China."

Rajat Sharma: "Chinese government gave you the National Treasure of India award".

Aamir Khan: Yes, they did not name the award National Treasure of China. The award was named National Treasure of India. So, they agree that I am a national treasure of India.

Turkey

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that Turkey gave drones to Pakistan to attack India after 'Operation Sindoor', and many cinegoers are unhappy with him for having met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2017 and the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in 2020, Aamir Khan replied, "Turkey has done the wrong thing (Turkey ne bahut galat kiya) and every Indian is hurt. During the 2023 severe earthquake in Turkey, Indian government was the first to provide relief. Like myself, even our government did not know at that time (that Turkey has given drones to Pakistan). When I met Erdogan for the first time, I did not know that his country would do this to us seven years later. We extended our hand of friendship to them, we helped them in their time of crisis, but now they did this (helped Pakistan to attack). Yeh galat hua hai."

Rajat Sharma: There is another photo of you meeting the Turkish First Lady?

Aamir Khan: "As a celebrity actor, whenever I go to a foreign country, I am like an ambassador for our country. When somebody invites me for tea, I cannot refuse. I again say, what Turkey did was wrong, and it has hurt every Hindustani. I was angry."

Rajat Sharma: People are now boycotting Turkish goods and cancelling their travel to Turkey.

Aamir Khan: "They are doing the right thing. We must not support Turkey at all, because they are helping those who attacked us and helping Pakistan. At their times of crisis, we helped Turkey, and they are siding with Pakistan. Bahut hi galat baat hai."

Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, Pakistan

Asked why he remained silent when innocent tourists were massacred in Pahalgam on April 22, Aamir Khan replied, "I did condemn it. I am not on social media, where people react within a second. But at a public function when I was asked about Pahalgam, I condemned it. The terror attack was a reprehensible and cowardly act. The attack was not only against innocent people who were singled out on the basis of their religion. It was also an attack on our national unity, an abhorrent act. They have been given a crushing reply."

Asked why he does not mention Pakistan by name in his movies, the superstar replied, "Please go through the film history of India. Earlier, the Censor Board used to tell us, say 'padosi mulk' (neighbouring country) and discouraged us to name Pakistan. We were not allowed to name Pakistan. It was my movie 'Sarfarosh', when we first named Pakistan and ISI openly. The director John (Matthew Matthan) said the censors won't clear the movie. I said, why not? If Advani Ji can name Pakistan on a public platform like Parliament on the issue of terrorism, why can't we do the same in films? Sarfarosh was the first movie in which we named Pakistan. All subsequent films started naming Pakistan and ISI later. Those who say that I don't speak out in public against Pakistan should know I was the first to speak on screen."