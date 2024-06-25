Aam Aadmi Party nominates Sanjay Singh as Rajya Sabha leader, Raghav Chadha to be deputy leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha session, Aam Aadmi Party nominates Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as the leader of the AAP Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha, while MP Raghav Chadha as deputy leader and ND Gupta as chief whip. AAP has also named ND Gupta as its chief whip. It is pertinent to note that AAp has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, 3 from Delhi and 7 from Punjab. Swati Maliwal is also an AAP MP but her relationship with the party have deteriorated after the assault case registered by her against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar.

The session of the Rajya Sabha is going to start on June 27. This is the first session of the Rajya Sabha, following the constitution of 18th Lok Sabha, where the tussle is happening around the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. While the BJP has once again made Om Birla its Speaker candidate, Congress K Suresh has filed the nomination from the opposition side. This marks the first incident since independence that the elections will be held for the post of Speaker. However, the Congress had said that it would give support to the BJP candidate if the latter would follow the convention and offer the Deputy Speaker post to the opposition.

Nonetheless, AAP as one of the opposition camp is preparing to take on the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha. After 10 years of being in power with an absolute majority, it is the first time that the BJP is dependent on coalition partners for the successful running of the government. However, in Rajya Sabha BJP has always faced the lack of majority on its own. But the situation has become completely different in this tenure, the opposition is seeing its as an opportunity to put pressure on the BJP government.

It is noteworthy that Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and is out on bail.