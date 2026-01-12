Aam Aadmi Clinics: Bringing free, quality healthcare closer to Punjab's people Punjab's Aam Aadmi Clinics under the Bhagwant Mann government are revolutionising public healthcare by offering free medicines, diagnostics, and accessible primary care across urban and rural areas.

Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, created Aam Aadmi Clinics in August 2022. These clinics are a new initiative being implemented by the Punjab state government, allowing for the development of an expansive, regional medical infrastructure that aims to reduce inequity in access to health care in Punjab.

This bold initiative started out as an idea, but it has developed into a lifeline for millions of residents. By providing accessible, affordable, and dependable health care services in local communities and villages across the state of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Clinics are set to improve access to health care.

The "Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana," Punjab's most ambitious health policy to date, was introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in October 2025. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the programme's launch in Chandigarh. Each family in Punjab would be eligible for free cashless treatment of Rs 10 lakh per year at any government or affiliated private hospital. Declaring the programme a "national model," Arvind Kejriwal hailed it as a significant development in India's healthcare system. Using only an Aadhaar card and a voter ID, registration opened on October 2.

Bringing care closer to home

The core vision behind the Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) is simple: good healthcare shouldn't be a luxury that only a few can afford. Residents can now access the medical services they need locally, rather than travelling for miles and often waiting long hours in the large, overcrowded public hospitals. This has greatly improved the quality of life for many elderly patients, pregnant mothers, children, and patients with chronic diseases.

Residents living within walking distance of their clinic (generally within a 3-4 km range) can access clinics faster and more easily, as clinics have been established in areas of high need that were previously underserved for many years.

There are currently several hundred clinics in operation throughout urban and rural communities, and patients have considerably more options available to them in terms of finding care closer to home. The need for long-distance travel has all but disappeared.

Free medicines, tests, and more

One of the most tangible benefits of these clinics is the free provision of medicines and diagnostic services. Each clinic offers dozens of essential medicines at no cost and conducts a wide range of diagnostic tests without charging patients—a critical support for families who previously spent significant money on healthcare.

By cutting out-of-pocket expenses, Punjab's government estimates that families have saved hundreds of crores of rupees that would otherwise have been spent on medical bills. For many low-income households, this financial relief has reduced stress and made routine check-ups and preventive care far more common.

Massive reach and daily impact

The scale of this initiative is impressive. Tens of lakhs of patients have already walked through the doors of Aam Aadmi Clinics, with clinics collectively treating thousands of people every single day. Many citizens now view these clinics not just as first-point care centres but as essential community resources that promote healthy lifestyles, disease prevention, and early diagnosis.

Doctors and medical teams stationed at AACs serve as the first point of contact for common ailments—but they also play a vital role in identifying risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses before they become severe.

Innovation and digital access

The WhatsApp Integration Program allows patients using these clinics to book appointments, get reminders when they have an appointment, and obtain access to lab results and prescriptions through their mobile devices. Particularly given the amount of mobile penetration throughout the state, this will no longer require patients to use paper records or to go back multiple times to a clinic for the same issue.

A model for health awareness and prevention

Beyond treatment, Aam Aadmi Clinics are evolving into hubs for health education. From raising awareness about nutrition and exercise to promoting preventive screenings and vaccination campaigns, these clinics are building a culture of proactive health management. Patients are encouraged to monitor blood pressure, sugar levels, and other vital indicators, helping catch health issues early when they are easier and cheaper to treat.

