Aam Aadmi Clinics: ACCs offer free medicines in 80 categories, 38 types of free diagnostic tests

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government operates Aam Aadmi Clinics to offer free medical services across the state

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government operates around 842 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (ACCs), of which 312 are in urban and 530 in rural areas. Besides free medical treatment, ACCs offer 38 types of free diagnostic tests in the state. As per the reports, 80 drugs are being provided free of cost to patients at 'Aam Aadmi Clinics'. The most commonly used drugs are those for hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments, and seasonal outbreaks like viral fever, etc.

Aam Aadmi Clinics were set up at the community health centres, primary health centres, and rural and urban dispensaries across the state.

Revolution in the public healthcare system in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Clinics, by offering free treatment nearby to the residents, are creating a revolution in the public healthcare system in the state, as people no longer face the apathy of private hospitals in Punjab.

'More than two crore people availed free treatment at ACCs'

According to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, more than two crore people availed themselves of free medical treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics since August 2022. The health minister said these clinics served around 58,900 patients daily, with an average of 70 people visiting each facility.

"Out of two crore visitors, 90 lakh visits showcased the broad accessibility of the clinics while 1.10 crore visits were re-visits, indicating the trust and satisfaction of the patients," he said in a statement.

Rs 1,030 crore of common people saved: Government

The Punjab government said the common people in the state succeeded in saving at least Rs 1,030 crore since the commencement of Aam Aadmi Clinics in 2022, as ACCs reduced the dependence on the costly private medical clinics.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to people free of cost. "These clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively," the government said in a statement.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)