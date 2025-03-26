Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 26, 2025 Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma’s full episode from March 26, 2025. Key highlights: Muslim Personal Law Board rally in Patna, Karni Sena protest in Agra, Delhi Police action on Justice Yashwant Varma case, and more.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Congress, RJD, AIMIM, Left attend Muslim Personal Law Board rally in Patna against Waqf Amendment Bill, Muslims asked to 'boycott' parties supporting bill

Karni Sena activists indulged in stoning, arson at Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman's residence in Agra after he termed 16th century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga as 'traitor', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "party is not questioning 'valour' of Rana Sanga"

Delhi Police seals store room of Justice Yashwant Varma where currency notes were found partially burnt in fire, petition moved in SC seeking filing of FIR

