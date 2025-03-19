Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 19, 2025 Watch the full episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma (March 19, 2025). Top stories: Sunita Williams returns to Earth after nine months in space, Nagpur riots mastermind Faheem Khan arrested, curfew imposed in 10 areas, and over 100 illegal madrasas sealed in Uttarakhand.

India rejoices as Sunita Williams returns to Earth after spending nine months in International Space Station

Local politician Faheem Khan, mastermind of Nagpur riots, arrested, Curfew continues in 10 police station areas, 57 persons, including 7 minors, held till now

More than 100 'illegal' madrasas sealed in Uttarakhand

