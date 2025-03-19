Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 19, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- India rejoices as Sunita Williams returns to Earth after spending nine months in International Space Station
- Local politician Faheem Khan, mastermind of Nagpur riots, arrested, Curfew continues in 10 police station areas, 57 persons, including 7 minors, held till now
- More than 100 'illegal' madrasas sealed in Uttarakhand
