Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 7, 2025 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, now it was the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region.

UP CM Yogi joins pre-Holi festivities in Mathura, as Muslim Personal Law Board announces anti-Waqf Bill protest in Delhi on March 13

Friday prayers passes off peacefully in Sambhal’s Jama Masjid, Muslims agree to shift Friday prayer timings on Holi (March 14)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his cool in Vidhan Parishad, pointing towards Rabri Devi, said, “When her husband went to jail, he made his wife the CM”, son Tejashwi Yadav hits back, says, “Rabri Devi is Bihar’s first female CM, Use of such language by a CM is beneath his dignity”

