Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Wrestlers agree to suspend protest till June 15 after talks with Sports Minister
-
Haryana farmers block highways demanding MSP procurement of sunflower
-
Tension grips Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.