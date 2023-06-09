Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 9, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Updated on: June 09, 2023 20:54 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 9, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Wrestling referee reveals, how Brij Bhushan inappropriately touched female wrestlers

  • Yogi govt hands over 76 new flats to poor, built on land seized from mafia don Atiq Ahmed

  • Owaisi asks, since when using of pics of Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan has become a crime  

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

