Infiltrators from Bangladesh: Amit Shah acts tough In Parliament, while speaking on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, Amit Shah alleged that infiltrators from Bangladesh enter West Bengal, get their Aadhar card and Voter I-card made, and then go to Delhi and other cities of India.

In a pointed attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah has held Trinamool Congress government responsible for the influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh. In Parliament, while speaking on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, Shah alleged that infiltrators from Bangladesh enter West Bengal, get their Aadhar card and Voter I-card made, and then go to Delhi and other cities of India. Amit Shah said, India is not a ‘dharmshala’ where anybody can enter. “75 per cent of fencing of India-Bangladesh border is complete, but work on the remaining 25 per cent is not progressing because West Bengal government is not providing land for constructing the fence”, Shah alleged. Shah also attacked Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on the issue of Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka. Shah said, the Centre is following the same policy that was being pursued by the previous UPA government. The question is not about Tamil refugees or Bangladeshi infiltrators. Illegal immigration has now become a global issue. US President Donald Trump had made it a big issue in the presidential election and now his administration is deporting all illegal immigrants from America. In India, laws against illegal immigrants were made before Independence and they are still in force. Matters relating to foreigners and immigration are presently administered through four legislations: Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; the Foreigners Act, 1946; and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000. All these old laws are now sought to be repealed through this Bill. If this Bill is enacted, it will be difficult for any foreigner to settle in India illegally. The new law will make it easier to deport illegal migrants and naturally, Mamata Banerjee will not be happy. The punishment proposed is severe. Illegal migrants will have to undergo imprisonment up to two years and this may extend to seven years. They may have to pay fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs.

At the same time, Amit Shah has tried to settle scores with Mamata Banerjee by telling people how illegal migrants get their Aadhar and Voter I-cards made.

Political game in the name of Waqf Bill protest

Muslims in several cities of India wore black arm bands while offering Alvida Namaaz marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. All India Muslim Personal Law Board had appealed to Muslims to wear black arm bands during namaaz as a mark of protest against Waqf Amendment Bill. Meanwhile, Muslims organizations boycotted iftar parties hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. AIMPLB, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami will be holding anti-Waqf Bill protest in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. In Chennai, ruling DMK-led alliance got a resolution passed in state assembly opposing the Bill. Muslim organizations and Islamic clerics have made the Waqf issue a matter of show of strength. They are unwilling to debate the pros and cons of this Bill and are trying to create fear in the minds of Muslims by saying that the government would take control of mosques and graveyards by getting this Bill passed. Those who have framed this Bill say there is no such provision in the Bill. On the political side, Muslims leaders are trying to intimidate Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. The matter has now become political and parties indulging in Muslim vote bank politics are pouring oil on fire. One point to note, Islamic clerics have so far failed to get poorer sections of Muslims to come out and protest against the Bill.

People’s trust in judiciary must remain intact, come what may

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking registration of FIR in the matter of recovery of huge pile of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The apex court bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, said, the PIL was ‘premature’, and the court said, it cannot interfere at this stage. The apex court further said, “If the in-house inquiry panel finds the HC judge guilty, the Chief Justice of India will have the option of directing registration of FIR or refer matter to Parliament. Today is not the time to consider it.” Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday assured lawyers that he would consider the demand for withdrawing the recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. Representatives of six high court bar associations, including Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari, met the CJI and four collegium members, Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath. The CJI said, in any case, Justice Varma would not be discharging any judicial function at the Allahabad High Court as well. On Thursday, the SC-appointed inhouse inquiry panel of three judges recorded the statement of Delhi Fire Service chief. On instructions from the inquiry panel, mobile phones of eight policemen from Tughlak Road police station, including its SHO, who were present on the day of fire incident have been seized for forensic checks. Meanwhile, Justice Varma’s legal team appeared before the inhouse inquiry panel to put forth the views of the judge. It seems the Supreme Court collegium is walking on a thin razor’s edge while handling this case. On one hand, it has to ensure that the trust of people in judiciary remains intact and for this, a free and fair probe is necessary. Secondly, there is the challenge of maintaining the independence of judiciary. That is why, the probe cannot be handed over to any other investigating agency. Thirdly, there is political pressure. It was said in Parliament on Thursday why the matter should not be handed over to the Lokpal? One Congress leader asked the Law Minister to give a statement in Parliament. There is also talk of reviving the NJAC Bill, in a new format. Another challenge is about the situation evolving in Allahabad High Court, where the Bar Association members have gone on strike. The arguments given by this Bar Association appear to be justified. The Association is asking why a judge, facing allegations, should be repatriated to his parent court? For the Supreme Court, to maintain a balance amidst all such pressures is a difficult job. I believe, come what may, people’s trust in the judiciary must remain intact. The trust in the judicial system must not end because of a single judge.

