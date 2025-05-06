Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 6, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Rafale jets conduct sorties near Rajasthan border, IAF to conduct 2-day war exercise in J&K near LoC on Wednesday, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif visits ISI HQ, holds meet with chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy.
- Pakistan in jitters: Army deployed in PoK, people asked to stock foods, queues outside ATMs to withdraw cash.
- Sirens sounded, bunkers cleaned in Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab after 54 years.
