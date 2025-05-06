Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 6, 2025 Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday held a meeting over the mock drills to be held tomorrow across the nation for effective Civil Defence. Several high-ranking officials, including DG Civil Defence and DG NDRF, attended the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Rafale jets conduct sorties near Rajasthan border, IAF to conduct 2-day war exercise in J&K near LoC on Wednesday, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif visits ISI HQ, holds meet with chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy.

Pakistan in jitters: Army deployed in PoK, people asked to stock foods, queues outside ATMs to withdraw cash.

Sirens sounded, bunkers cleaned in Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab after 54 years.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.