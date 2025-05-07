Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 7, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Union Cabinet meeting following the Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of the day.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Operation Sindoor: How India avenged the massacre of innocents by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam, PM @narendramodi described it as "moment of pride".

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar admits he lost 10 members of his family in IAF air strike on Bahawalpur.

Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba chief Hafiz Saeed's headquarters in Muridke reduced to rubble, Hizbul launchpads in PoK, Pakistan smashed by IAF.

