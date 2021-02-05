Aaj Ki Baat, February 5, 2021 | Full Video

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

1. India TV ground reports from Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur border on eve of ‘chakka jaam’ by farmers tomorrow

2. Why farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, ‘chakka jaam’ will not be enforced in Delhi NCR and UP

3. Tension in W. Bengal as state govt refuses permission to BJP to take out ‘paribartan rath yatras

India’s Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News