Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Priyanka Vadra meets family of rioter, who died during Jan 26 protest, in Rampur

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

1. How a Canada-based pro-Khalistan MP used to chat with pop singer Rihanna

2. How a pro-Khalistan outfit in Canada, Poetic Justice Foundation, ignited riots in Delhi

3. Priyanka Vadra meets family of rioter in Rampur, he died when his tractor turned turtle during riots

WATCH AAJ KI BAAT FEBRUARY 4, 2021 FULL VIDEO:

