Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why five Muslim youths killed Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi?

How Rahul used insulting remarks like ‘gaddaar’ ‘kaayar’ for PM Modi How Rahul Gandhi lied when he repeatedly said, Indian territory was handed over to China When Manmohan Singh refused to allow IAF to bomb Pakistan in retaliation over 26/11 attacks Why five Muslim youths killed Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

