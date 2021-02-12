Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why five Muslim youths killed Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- How Rahul used insulting remarks like ‘gaddaar’ ‘kaayar’ for PM Modi
- How Rahul Gandhi lied when he repeatedly said, Indian territory was handed over to China
- When Manmohan Singh refused to allow IAF to bomb Pakistan in retaliation over 26/11 attacks
- Why five Muslim youths killed Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi?
