OPINION | Kolkata rape-murder: Parents nailed police lies

The disclosures made to India TV by the parents of the trainee doctor of Kolkata's R.G.Hospital nail the lies peddled by the medical college authorities and Kolkata Police about the gruesome crime that took place on the morning of August 9. The entire nation sympathizes with the unfortunate parents who lost their meritorious daughter. The parents are now helpless. Two weeks after the gruesome crime, they are still clueless and struggling for justice. The parents exposed the reality of the claims made by the West Bengal government before the Supreme Court, about when the first phone call was made to them from the hospital, who made the call, and what they were told. The parents also revealed how hospital authorities tried to fudge facts, and remove crucial evidence, how police deliberately delayed in showing them the body and also delayed in filing the FIR.

The parents also alleged police were in a hurry to get the cremation done. This detailed interview with India TV reporter Manish Bhattacharya will help you get an idea about what happened hours after the gruesome crime took place. Let us go into their disclosures, one by one. Firstly, it was being claimed that the college vice-principal was the first to ring up the parents, but the girl's father said, it was the assistant superintendent of the college who rang them up at around 10 am and told them their daughter was not well. He rang up again to convey that she had committed suicide. The hospital authorities have been claiming they never told the parents about 'suicide'. Secondly, the parents disclosed, that when they reached the hospital, they had to wait for three and a half hours and asked to go here and there. Senior doctors and the Police Commissioner were present in the hospital. The parents said Mamata Banerjee spoke to them on the police commissioner's phone, during which the chief minister assured them that she would try her best to ensure justice. It was only after the parents spoke to the CM, that they were allowed to see their daughter's body.

The other lie that was nailed by the parents was: the murder took place early in the morning, post-mortem was done between 6-7 pm, cremation was done at 11 pm, and the FIR about 'unnatural death' was registered at 11.45 pm. The parents rejected as an outright lie, the state government's counsel Kapil Sibal's claim in the apex court that the delay in FIR was due to the delay caused by the parents in writing their complaint. The parents said, they had given their written complaint to police at 6 pm, even before the post-mortem took place, and that Kolkata Police wrote the FIR at 11.45 pm. Police were in a hurry to get the cremation done, the parents said. The college principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, the parents said, was present in the hospital but he did not speak to them even once, forget about consoling them or filing an FIR. The parents alleged that the hospital officials were busy in 'cover-up' and not one of them spoke to them or tried to console them. The parents are now losing patience because, according to them, the CBI probe has entered the 12th day and yet no other accused has been arrested. The victim's father implored the CBI to solve the case soon and ensure speedy punishment to the culprits. It is now known to all that both the hospital management and police tried to 'cover-up', tried to hide the fact that vital evidence was tampered with and removed, and above all, tried to mislead both the agitating doctors and the public at large. But remember: the parents of the unfortunate girl are the key eyewitnesses to the sordid circumstances that prevailed in the hospital hours after the crime. The parents have seen what happened, opted to stay silent for two weeks, and now, they have gathered courage to reveal the facts. I can only tell the parents that the entire nation stands with them. We can only share their grief, but cannot bring their daughter back. We can only unitedly raise our voice to ensure that the parents get justice. India TV stands with them in their hour of grief.

