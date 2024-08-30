OPINION | Threats won't work: Mamata will have to win the trust of doctors

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

The revelation made in three phone-conversation audio clips between an official of Kolkata's R.G.Hospital and the parents of the junior doctor, who was brutally raped and murdered, exposes the lies peddled by the hospital authorities and Kolkata Police that the parents were never told it was a suicide. On Thursday, CBI sleuths questioned the staff of hospital mortuary. From evidence found till now, the main accused Sanjay Roy reached the hospital on the night of crime in a motorbike, parked it, and went straight to the seminar hall on third floor, where the victim was sleeping. Two security guards were present near the third floor gate, but they did not stop Sanjay Roy. CBI has so far conducted polygraph test on ten persons and is trying to find the missing pieces in the jigsaw puzzle. But the most important evidence is the audio recordings of the purported conversation between the hospital official and the parents. During the phone calls, the parents were first told by the assistant superintendent that their daughter was not well, and in the second call, the parents were told, her condition was critical. In the third call, the parents were told, she had committed suicide. The parents were told that police was present in the hospital. When the distraught parents reached the hospital, they were not allowed to go near the daughter's body for nearly three hours. What happened during these crucial hours? How were the evidences at the crime scene tampered with? What was the role of Kolkata Police ? Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the authenticity of the audio clips. He challenged CBI to come out with the status of its probe.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh demanded, CBI must interrogate the assistant medical superintendent who made the phone calls. Meanwhile, protesting doctors continued with their cease work agitation, disregarding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to return to work. The doctors said, the situation has not changed at all during the last 20 days. They demanded arrest of all those linked witht the murder and also the hoodlums who ransacked the hospital on August 14 night. hey have also demanded tight security measures for doctors at the hospital. The question is, why are the doctors angry with Mamata Banerjee and unwilling to return to work? One must try to understand the situation. The doctors believe that Mamata Banerjee tried to protect the medical college principal since Day One, and the roles of both the hospital and police are suspect. The audio clips that surfaced on Thursday lend credence to doubts that both the hospital management and police misled the victim's family. Questions must also be answered about how the main accused Sanjay Roy went straight to the seminar hall on the third floor, and why he was not stopped by security guards who were present on that floor. The doctors are also angry over the tone and tenor of Mamata Banerjee's remarks. On Wednesday, she gave an indirect threat to the protesting doctors, but the next day, she herself clarified that she had not threatened them. I think, on a sensitive issue relating to the emotions of people, intimidation and threats won't work. Didi has to win the trust of the doctors.

