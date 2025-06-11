Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 11, 2025 Railway provides dirty, cockroach-infested coaches to BSF jawans going from Northeast to Kashmir on Amarnath Yatra duty, Railway Minister suspends 4 officials.

Shocking! Railway provides dirty, cockroach-infested coaches to BSF jawans going from Northeast to Kashmir on Amarnath Yatra duty, Railway Minister suspends 4 officials.

Meghalaya court sends Sonam and four others to 8 days’ remand in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, interrogation continues.

Rapid Action Force deployed in Maheshtala, near Kolkata, after stoning, arson, clashes between two communities, several policemen injured.

