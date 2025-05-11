Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 11, 2025 India warns Pakistan of a 'fierce and punitive' response if the ceasefire is violated, as top military officials outline losses inflicted on Pakistani air bases and terrorist hubs during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India gives clear warning to Pakistan, DGMO Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai says, 'if ceasefire understanding is violated again tonight, India will give "fierce and punitive" response'

Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, IAF DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti, Navy DG Naval Operations Vice Admiral AN Pramod give details in press briefing about losses inflicted on Pakistani air bases and terrorist HQs

