Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2025 India on Friday exposed Pakistan's airspace tactics, saying Islamabad deliberately kept its civil airspace open after launching a "failed unprovoked drone" and missile attack on Wednesday, effectively using civil airliners as shields.

Heavy shelling by Pakistan army in Poonch, Uri, temples, gurudwara, homes targeted.

How Pakistan used civilian airlines as shield to trap India and launch drone attacks.

Indian, Pakistani navies carry out firing drills in Arabian Sea, Pakistani navy carries out firing drills near Karachi, Ormara, Gwadar ports.

