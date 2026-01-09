Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 9, 2026 In today's episode, the focus will be on India refuting US Commerce Secretary’s claim that trade deal between Washington and New Delhi failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t call President Donald Trump.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

India refutes US Commerce Secretary’s claim that trade deal failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t call President Donald Trump, says “it’s inaccurate, Modi spoke to Trump 8 times over phone last year”.

Anti-Khamenei protests rock Iran, internet blackout, at least 45 killed, more than 20,000 arrested; Trump warns, “we’ll hit Iran very hard if protesters are killed”.

Mamata Banerjee takes out protest march in Kolkata; High Court adjourns hearing on ED plea for filing FIR against CM, next hearing likely on January 14.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.