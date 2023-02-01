Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Live tv
Budget 2023
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 20:08 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • What does Modi’s Budget indicate? Is it an election-oriented budget?
  • Will the middle-class benefit from Income Tax relief?
  • Is the Budget beneficial for farmers, women, businesses?

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News