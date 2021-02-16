Tuesday, February 16, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why Chinese troops withdrew in 4 days despite 14-day deadline in Ladakh

New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2021 21:05 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode we will see:

  1. Pics of Chinese army dismantling bunkers, helipad, tents at Pangong Tso, Ladakh
  2. Why Chinese troops withdrew in 4 days despite 14-day deadline in Ladakh
  3. 39 Indian sailors praise Modi on return after spending 6 months on seas near China

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

