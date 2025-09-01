Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 1, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Signals for Donald Trump: Cozy pics of Modi-Putin-Xi at the SCO summit, Modi rides in Putin’s Aurus car.

Bombay High Court cracks down on Maratha quota protesters, asks them to clear all roads, shift to Azad Maidan.

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav's Vote Adhikar Yatra ends in Patna, Rahul hints at new expose on 'vote chori,' calls it 'hydrogen bomb.'

