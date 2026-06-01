Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 1, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Mamata's TMC on verge of split: Speaker told, signatures of 13 TMC MLAs were forged by Abhishek, Mamata expels 2 MLAs, CM inducts 35 new ministers
- Brent crude price crosses $97 a barrel, US fighter jets attack Iranian missile and drone sites, as Iran attacks Kuwait, UAE with missiles and drones
- UP CM Yogi tells Bijnor rally, "your future generations will remember if you slaughter cows", says, "maulanas are engaged in double standard (dogalapan) by demanding, cow be declared a national animal while encouraging cow slaughter".
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.