Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 1, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Mamata's TMC on verge of split: Speaker told, signatures of 13 TMC MLAs were forged by Abhishek, Mamata expels 2 MLAs, CM inducts 35 new ministers

Brent crude price crosses $97 a barrel, US fighter jets attack Iranian missile and drone sites, as Iran attacks Kuwait, UAE with missiles and drones

UP CM Yogi tells Bijnor rally, "your future generations will remember if you slaughter cows", says, "maulanas are engaged in double standard (dogalapan) by demanding, cow be declared a national animal while encouraging cow slaughter".

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.