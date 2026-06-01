June 1, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 1, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 1, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Abhishek Banerjee's role in the alleged fake signature case has been under scrutiny. The letter had signatures of around 70 newly elected party MLAs, who offered their support to Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Mamata's TMC on verge of split: Speaker told, signatures of 13 TMC MLAs were forged by Abhishek, Mamata expels 2 MLAs, CM inducts 35 new ministers
  • Brent crude price crosses $97 a barrel, US fighter jets attack Iranian missile and drone sites, as Iran attacks Kuwait, UAE with missiles and drones
  • UP CM Yogi tells Bijnor rally, "your future generations will remember if you slaughter cows", says, "maulanas are engaged in double standard (dogalapan) by demanding, cow be declared a national animal while encouraging cow slaughter".

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show Mamata Banerjee Yogi Adityanath Iran War
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\