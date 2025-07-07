Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 7, 2025 A shocking incident has come to light from Tetgama village in the Mufassil police station area of Purnia district, Bihar, where five members of the same family were brutally beaten and then burnt alive on allegations of witchcraft.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

10 murders in last 24 hours across Bihar, 5 of a family burnt to death, Hindu killed with swords during Muharram, teacher stabbed to death, Nitish Kumar’s govt in the dock

On Marathi issue, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dares Shiv Sena, MNS to beat Urdu, Hindi speakers outside Mahim dargah, says, "Apne Ghar Mein Kutta Bhi Sher Hota Hai."

Rs 100 crore major ‘love jihad’ racket busted, UP ATS arrests mastermind Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin, gang members visited Islamic countries 40 times

