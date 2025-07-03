Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 3, 2025 The Delhi government on Thursday wrote to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Big relief to car owners: Delhi govt seeks pause on fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles

Karnataka ‘Slapgate’: CM Siddaramaiah insults, threatens to slap Asst SP at Belgavi rally, ASP sends resignation, Karnataka Home Minister persuades ASP not to resign

Two minor boys from Nuh, Haryana, made deepfake obscene video of UP Samajwadi MP Iqra Hasan, apologize in panchayat

