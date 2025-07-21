Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 21, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM says, ‘the world has witnessed the Indian army’s firepower’, a 16-hour debate scheduled in Parliament on Operation Sindoor next week, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleges, he was not allowed to speak in the LS
- Bombay High Court acquits all 12 convicts in 2006 Mumbai train blasts, says prosecution failed to prove charges
-
Uproar in Bihar assembly over EC revision and law and order, EC says, 29.6 lakh voters did not submit forms, 7.6 crore voters covered, EC gives 1 month time for voters to file objections
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.