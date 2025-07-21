Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 21, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and said under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. He added that the world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in Indi

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

PM says, ‘the world has witnessed the Indian army’s firepower’, a 16-hour debate scheduled in Parliament on Operation Sindoor next week, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleges, he was not allowed to speak in the LS

Bombay High Court acquits all 12 convicts in 2006 Mumbai train blasts, says prosecution failed to prove charges

Uproar in Bihar assembly over EC revision and law and order, EC says, 29.6 lakh voters did not submit forms, 7.6 crore voters covered, EC gives 1 month time for voters to file objections

